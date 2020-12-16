TRS Suman slams BJP Sanjay on KCR jibe

TRS Whip and MLA Balka Suman today lashed out at the BJP State president and MP, Bandi Sanjay on his remarks against the TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here, Suman took serious exception to the BJP leader for spreading hate and talking a sort of nonsense language. The BJP leader lacks knowledge on politics, has no respect for the constitution and he is a nomad, Suman ridiculed. Suman referred to Sanjay charges and rhetoric that KCR will go to jail for irrigation irregularities and the government will collapse for poll debacle. The BJP leader has to learn many things in politics as I learnt many things of the constitution and democracy as the MP he said.

The BJP leader is trying to misguide the people on welfare, development programs in Telangana. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is known for the welfare of the farmers and uplift of the poor he claimed. Unlike other states, Telangana under KCR leadership has come up with several schemes in this regard, the MLA of the ruling party said.

The MLA further alleged that the BJP leadership is making false charges and derogatory remarks against KCR. We are not afraid of their threats and the government is for the welfare of the poor by spending huge funds he said. Despite failing to release funds towards flood victims, the BJP state and national leaders are making tall claims, he fumed.

The TRS leader asked the BJP leaders to learn something before they make false charges on the ruling party leaders and the KCR Government. Despite Corona pandemic incurring huge losses in all departments welfare was given top priority in our state he said. This can be attributed to the vision of KCR who has always been for the cause of the poor and downtrodden.

Several schemes of 2 BHK, pensions, KCR Kits, 24 hour free power, Rythu Bandhu, Bhima, and others of Telangana state are being replicated by other states. The BJP should refrain from making derogatory remarks as the people are not ready for supporting their false propaganda, he added.