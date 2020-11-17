TRS to hold Parliamentary, legislature party meet today

The ruling TRS Party will hold its parliamentary party and legislature Party meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at Telangana Bhavan at 2 pm in the afternoon. The Chief Minister of the state KCR will chair the meeting. The Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs of the party and the TRS MLAs would take part in the meeting. The chief minister KCR has already issued orders to the MPs and MLAs to attend the meeting.

The CM has asked the state cabinet ministers to coordinate with the MPs and MLAs of their respective districts and ensure their participation in the meeting.