TRS to win 105 seats in GHMC polls: Srinivas Goud

Tourism and, Excise minister, V Srinivas Goud today said that the TRS will win 105 seats easily out of 150 seats in the future GHMC polls he said. The minister has inaugurated a community Hall built by GHMC at a cost of Ra, 2.25 Lakhs at Bora Banda in the city here.



At that site the minister also unveiled a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, at a cost of Rs 90000, who fought for the poor. Welfare and development programs will help the TRS win GHMC, and other MLA, MLC polls he said. The successive governments have ignored the poor and deprived sections in the country for 70 years he alleged.



The minister said that now the TRS government has been implementing the welfare, and development programs with commitment and being appreciated by other states. The Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has routed outcaste and communal issues by giving equal priorities to all he said. The government is for the cause of the poor, and destitute through several welfare schemes he claimed. The TRS will win 105 seats out of 150 seats in the future GHMC polls he said.