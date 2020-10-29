TRS victory sure in Dubbaka bypoll : KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today stated that the TRS is going to retain the Dubbaka seat in the polls. In an informal chat with reporters after launching Dharani portal in Mud Chintalapally in Medchal Malkajgiri district here he said that the TRS will sure win the polls with a thumping majority.

Our victory is sure it was already decided, he announced. The ground is very clear and our victory is sure he clarified. The TRS supremo has said that there is no need to worry of what is happening in the segment for the bypolls.

Our victory is sure and we will retain the seat with a huge majority, KCR stated. The polls are not a big thing for us as the TRS will retain our seat, KCR said. Till the results are out the things being witnessed now will continue he added referring to the charges and counter charges among the ruling party and the opposition parties.

On Dharani portal registrations he said that non-agricultural lands will be allowed to register after 15 days. Every flat owner or others can register the properties as non agricultural lands.

The government will offer compensation to the owners if they lose anything in ownership, he said.

KCR also clarified that the portal has secret backup to offer the transparent and hassle free services.

He made it clear that the people can have their options to keep open their options. If they do not want to disclose plots or the lands details the people can opt for the hide option in the website. The people can get hassle free services.