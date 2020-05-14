TRS will move SC on Seema project, Karne slams Cong, BJP

TRS leadership today slammed the opposition parties of the Congress and the BJP for their remarks against the government on AP Government decision to use Srisailam waters unilaterally. Talking to media persons at Assembly media point here, TRS MLC and whip Karne Prabhakar accused the opposition of trying to politicise the issue.

The government will fight against the AP decision to draw waters against the reorganisation act. Our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has opposed the issue on May 11 he said. Prabhakar admonished the congress and BJP for trying to blame the TRS Government.

He wondered as to why the congress is leveling false charges. We have asked the AP Government to respect the apex body, water board with regard to use the river waters he said. AP CM Jagan Reddy is going against norms despite KCR giving a friendly hand he deplored.

The Congress should come out to support the TRS Regime to fight legally the AP Government proposal to get illegally the Srisailam waters he said. Denying the allegations as baseless that the KCR has colluded with the AP Government, he said that our priority is to get rightful share of waters from Krishna Basin.



We already approached the Krishna water board and move Supreme court to get justice he said. The chief minister has asked the officials to move the court to protect the interests of Telangana he added. Our objective is to take our waters share form the rivers as per norms the TRS leader said.