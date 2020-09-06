TRS will soon be history: Uttam tells DCC chiefs

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the public resentment towards TRS Government was on the rise and people were now looking at the Congress party as their saviour. Therefore, he asked the party cadre to strengthen the party at grass root level and focus on public issues.

Addressing the DCC Presidents at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party was very strong in rural areas due to the efforts of the DCC Presidents. He said the party’s foundation was intact at the grass root level and it needs to be strengthened further by ensuring a proper organisation. He said there were several factors responsible for Congress party’s defeat in 2014 and 2018 elections and they should be kept in mind while preparing for next elections.

Reddy said that people were not happy with the performance of TRS Government. He said corruption was at its peak in all departments and common people were being subjected to huge inconvenience due to lack of accountability among leaders of the ruling party. He alleged that the TRS leaders were accumulating illegal wealth through corruption and using a part of ill-gotten money to fight elections.

He said that the State Government, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, has lost its direction with absolutely no control over administration. He said except for KCR family, no other minister, ruling party MLA or even senior officials have direct access to Pragathi Bhavan which has been turned as the epicentre of all official activities. He said the functioning of State Government has become symbolic and all departments, except for those involving huge tenders, have lost their relevance. Common people have no easy access to the ministers or Heads of various departments in the absence of a Secretariat. Therefore, people of Telangana are witnessing a new kind of dictatorial regime where they have no right to even express their grievances, he said.

The TPCC Chief strongly objected to the behaviour of some police officials towards the Congress and other opposition parties. He said that some police officials, at the instance of TRS leaders, were harassing the Congress workers and implicating them in false cases. He asked the police officials to perform their duty as per law and restrain from taking political sides.

Uttam asked the DCC Presidents to identify the important local issues concerning common people in their respective districts and fight for justice. He said most of the sections of the society who supported TRS in previous elections have now distanced themselves from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and other leaders. “TRS will soon be history and Congress is the future,” he said.

The TPCC Chief stressed on the importance of team work and said all Congress workers, who are working very hard to strengthen the party, would get due recognition. He predicted that the Congress party would win the next Assembly elections in 2023.