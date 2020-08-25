TS Congress leaders want Gandhi family to lead

The Congress party leaders from the state today demanded action against those leaders who opposed the leadership of Gandhi family. They made it clear that Gandhi family alone should head the party by citing that the Gandhi family had always served the people of the country.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad after the conclusion of the CWC meeting in New Delhi, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has said that it was unfortunate that some senior party leaders had written the letter urging CWC to appoint a non Gandhi leader as the next party Chief at a time when ruling NDA government at the Center was trying to destabilise congress party led governments in different states of the country . They made it clear that both Gandhi family members- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had fought against the government on behalf of the people of the country.

They urged all the senior leaders of the party to stand by the Gandhi family. They also said that some leaders who enjoyed all kinds of posts during the party’s rule were now opposing the leadership of the Gandhi family. They made it clear that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were not power hungry. He asked all the Party leaders to work hard for the unity of the party and added that Rahul Gandhi should take up the mantle of the party.

On the other hand , former minister and the party MLA D. Sridhar Babu demanded action against those leaders who opposed the Gandhi family leadership.