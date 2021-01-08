TSFCCT to organize Traders virtual interaction with Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana State Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), a professional body for traders in Telangana to organise a virtual interaction with Bandi Sanjay, BJP State President of Telangana State.

Disclosing this in a press note issued here in the city today, Prakash Ammanabolu, President of TSFCCT, the interaction will be held on Sunday (January 10) at 5 pm on Zoom Platform.

The objective behind this program, Prakash explains, politicians, political factors impact businesses in many ways. You may not personally want to be involved in politics but if you want to run a business you have to be aware of how the laws of the land can affect your bottom line. Tax laws, business treaties, tariffs, and commerce, in general, is impacted by politics.

The members of the Federation deal in 29 major trades such as Textiles, Readymade Garments, Hotels, Footwear, Hardware, Electricals, Electronics, Jewellery, Automobile Spare Parts, Mobile Phones, Medial, Vegetables, Kirana, Groceries etc and other. There are 11 lakh traders in Telangana. They are comprised of large, medium and small. These traders have many problems, unresolved for many years. Our idea behind the interaction with Bandi Sanjay is to apprise him of traders problems So that they are better informed,

The pandemic has hit every trader so badly. While some are struggling to revive their businesses, others are struggling to survive.

The interaction with politicians is a regular affair. each time a leader of different political outfits are invited to interact with our members, he shared Nearly 250 people are expected to interact with Bandi Sanjay in this program.