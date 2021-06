Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has extended the last date for submission online applications for admission into B.Sc. (MPC) & B.A. (HEP) degree first-year degree courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir, for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date for submission of online applications is June 20. The applications can be submitted online via the website www.tswreis.in.