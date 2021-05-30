29.5 C
TTD CHAIRMAN CONSOLES SANNIDHI YADAVA FAMILY

0121
YV Subba Reddy

TTD Chairman  YV Subba Reddy called on and consoled the family members of the deceased Sannidhi Yadava  Padmanabham on Sunday.

If may be mentioned here that Padmanabham who was discharging duties as Sannidhi Yadava in Tirumala temple succumbed to death on Saturday following Cardiac arrest.

Subba Reddy in his condolence message recalling the services of  Padmanabham said that he had the divine opportunity of opening the doors of Sri Venkateswara every day along with first Darshan for decades. He said TTD will extend full support to the family of the deceased Sannidhi Yadava. 

