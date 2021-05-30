TTD CHAIRMAN CONSOLES SANNIDHI YADAVA FAMILY

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy called on and consoled the family members of the deceased Sannidhi Yadava Padmanabham on Sunday.

If may be mentioned here that Padmanabham who was discharging duties as Sannidhi Yadava in Tirumala temple succumbed to death on Saturday following Cardiac arrest.

Subba Reddy in his condolence message recalling the services of Padmanabham said that he had the divine opportunity of opening the doors of Sri Venkateswara every day along with first Darshan for decades. He said TTD will extend full support to the family of the deceased Sannidhi Yadava.