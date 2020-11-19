TTD CHAIRMAN DONATES LAKSHMI KASULA NECKLACE TO GODDESS PADMAVATHI

On the occasion of Panchami Theerrtham (chakrasnanam) on the last day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddesses Padmavati on Thursday at Tiruchanoor, the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his spouse Smt Swarnalatha Reddy presented a Lakshmi kasula haram weighing 55.150 gm worth Rs3 lakhs to Goddess Padmavati.

They handed over their offering to TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy inside Ammavari temple.

The necklace was later decorated to Utsavamurty of Ammavaru during Snapana Tirumanjanam after rendering special pujas by keeping the jewel at the feet of Mula murthy earlier.

TTD JEO P Basant Kumar, Temple DyEO Smt Jhansi Rani and AEO Subramaniam were present.