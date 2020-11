TTD CHAIRMAN, EO CALLS ON VISAKHA PONTIFF

The Chairman of TTD Trust Board YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy have met Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham at the mutt in Tirumala on Friday evening and took his blessings.

Later the seer took part in Gita Parayanam and Virataparva Parayanam at Nada Neerajana Mandapam in Tirumala.