TTD EO RELEASES POSTERS FOR FIRST BTU OF JUBILEE HILS TEMPLE

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Friday evening released the posters of the maiden annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad slated to begin on March 11and conclude on March 21.

Speaking after the event at his chambers in TTD administrative building, the TTD EO said all arrangements were completed for the conduct of the first annual Brahmotsavam at Jubilee Hills temple.

The schedule of Brahmotsavam programs includes Dwajarohanam on March 12, Garuda vahana 16, Rathotsavam 19, Chakrasnanam 20 and Pushpa Yagam on 21.

He said as part of TTD focus on Santana Hindu Dharma propagation, the SVBC will give a live telecast of all events.

JEO Smt Sada Bhargavi, Hyderabad Srivari temple Advisory council member and special invitee of TTD board Sri Govind Hari, Donor Sri Trinadh Babu, DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu and others were present.