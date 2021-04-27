TTD EXTENDS SRI KALYANAMASTHU APPLICATIONS DATE UPTO APRIL 30

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has extended the last date for unwed youth to apply for the Sri Kalyanamastu (common wedding for the poor) up to April 30.

It is well known that TTD has decided to roll out its yesteryear’s flagship program, the Sri Kalayanamaatu at all the major towns of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Interested youth and parents could gather the details of the program including the procedures and applications from the Program assistants of the nodal agency, the HDPP in all district headquarters.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TTD said they should submit the filled up applications by April 30 at the offices of the District Kalyana Mandapams on or before April 30