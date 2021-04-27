28 C
Hyderabad, IN
April 28, 2021

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life

TTD EXTENDS SRI KALYANAMASTHU APPLICATIONS DATE UPTO APRIL 30

053
ARJITA SEVAS,VIRTUAL PLATFORM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has extended the last date for unwed youth to apply for the Sri Kalyanamastu (common wedding for the poor) up to April 30.
It is well known that TTD has decided to roll out its yesteryear’s flagship program, the Sri Kalayanamaatu at all the major towns of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Interested youth and parents could gather the details of the program including the procedures and applications from the Program assistants of the nodal agency, the HDPP in all district headquarters.
In a statement on Tuesday, the TTD said they should submit the filled up applications by April 30 at the offices of the District Kalyana Mandapams on or before April 30

Related posts

Pawan caught red-handed, secret behind 2 acres land in Amaravati

admin

AP Govt reduces number of wine shops

admin

HC suspends SEC’s orders on minister Peddireddy

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali