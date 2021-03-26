36.2 C
TTD INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR FIRST PHASE KALYANAMASTU ON MAY 28

As part of its agenda to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to revive the Kalyanamastu (community wedding ceremony for the poor) program.
TTD is contemplating to conduct the program on a big scale at present in all 13 district headquarters of AP and has invited applications from interested unmarried youth wanting to participate in the Sri Kalyanamastu program during the first phase which is scheduled on May 28. 
Model applications can be downloaded from the TTD website www.tirumala.org or can be procured from the HDPP program assistants of the respective Districts.
The completely filled applications with all details should be submitted before April 25 at the office of Srivari Kalyana Mandapams in the district headquarters of each district in Andhra Pradesh

