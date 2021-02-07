TTD KEEN TO INCREASE DEVOTEES NUMBERS

TTD is keen to allow more number of devotees for Srivari Seva as Covid impact is on reduction note in the country, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

After a review meeting with officials at Annamaiah Bhavan along with TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD Chairman told media persons that during the Rathasapthami on February 19 all vahana sevas will be conducted in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

He said though number of devotees are hiked for Srivari Darshan, TTD will continue to observe all Covid guidelines till completion of Covid vaccination process.

He said on February 13 foundation for Sri Padmavati temple at Chennai will be laid by the pontiff of Kanchi Mutt Sri Sri Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy.

He said TTD is also planning to conduct Maha Kumbhabisekam at present capital of Amaravati and administrative capital of Visakhapatnam in the month of April.