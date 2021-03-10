TTD mulls milk production through embryo transfer ‘Technology to be applied on 600 breeding cows’

With an aim to meet the requirements of the temple TTD has embarked upon an innovative project to enhance indigenous milk production through embryo transfer under the instructions of TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

As part its Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara, TTD has started SV Gosamrakshanashala in 1956 as SV Dairy Farm and later changed the name as SV Goshala in 2004. TTD has also commenced another Goshala in a sprawling area of 400 acres near Palamaner in Chittoor district to develop indigenous breeds.

At present there are over 3000 cattles in these two centres. Among them, 600 are breeding cattle with many types of Indian breeds including Gir, Shahiwal, Ongole, Kangeyam, the shortest among cows in the world-Punganur breed of Chittoor.

PROJECT CHIEF MOTTO

To sustain the productivity of indigenous breeds as well to enhance milk production, TTD has now focussed on Embryo Transfer Technology to upgrade the bovines at SV Goshala.

The proposed project mulled by TTD is aimed at improving the genetic potential of dairy cattle located at SV Goshala with a technique called Embryo Derived Pregnancies, “EDP” (IVF-ET) on the current set of animals.

This technology will not only help to increase the productivity of animals but also reduces the risks of disease transmission by producing calves with superior germplasm.

According to SV Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy though it takes nine months time for the production of offsprings, for these calves to turn into full-fledged milch yielding cows, it will take three years. “Our chief motto is to protect, preserve and develop cent percent desi breeds for better yield, risk-free and more self-reliant to meet the needs of the requirements of various temples located under the umbrella of TTD”, he added.