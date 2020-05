TTD has announced toll-free numbers for the information on bulk availability of Srivari laddu prasadam at the TTD Kalyana Mandapams across Andhra Pradesh.

The Devotees are advised to call the designated new toll-free numbers 18004254141 and 1800425333333.

The Srivari laddu Prasadam will be available to devotees at the TTD Kalyana Mandapams located in all the Head Quarters of 13 districts from May 25 onwards.