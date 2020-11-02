29.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 3, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

TTDP President L Ramana lashes out at CM KCR’s family

TTDP president L. Ramana today lashed out at Chief minister of the state KCR’s family. He alleged that CM KCR’s family did not have love for the farmers, who have lost everything during the recent rains in the state what it had for the upcoming Dubbaka Assembly by-elections.

He made these remarks after visiting damaged crops and farmers in Mittakodur and Rangapur villages of Parigi Mandal from Vikarabad district. He interacted with the farmers during his visit. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the state government, which forced  the farmers of the state to take up regulated farming , was now ignoring those farmers, who have lost everything due to the heavy rains.

