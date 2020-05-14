31 C
Hyderabad, IN
May 16, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Two CMs are hand in glove on Pothireddyapdu : MP Revanth Reddy

 Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister KCR and his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy were playing games over the issue of Pothireddyapdu project issue. He made it clear that it was impossible to separate KCR and YS Jagan on the issue.
He alleged that Chief Minister KCR had never given any kind of importance to irrigation projects of south Telangana state. He made it clear that they would stall the Pothireddyapdu works on behalf of congress party. He alleged that KCR had given an assurance to YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue  during his visit to YSRCP MLA RK Roja’s residence. He claimed  said that both KCR and YS Jagan had met twice on the issue of irrigation projects  and added that AP minister Anil Kumar also confirmed the meeting of the two CMs. 
He said that the proposal to lift water from Pothireddyapdu was approved by AP cabinet in December last year and added that the GO was issued by the neighbouring government on May 5. 

