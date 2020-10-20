21.8 C
Two houses collapse in Basheer Bagh due to rains

The torrential rains that have been hitting the state Capital continue to show its fury. Two old houses  collapsed in the old Kamela basti of Basheer Bagh. However no casualties took place in the houses as there were nobody in the two houses when they collapsed.

Keeping this in mind, the GHMC officials sprang into action and razed down all the other dilapidated houses in the area with the help of JCB. The victims in the area have alleged that the state government was not extending any kind of help to them despite losing their houses. They urged the state government to come to their rescue and provide compensation to them.

