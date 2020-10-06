Two state CMs conspire on water allocations, Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States had conspired with each other over the allocation of river water. He said that it was proved from the meeting of apex council held on Tuesday.

He claimed that the state government was facing problems due to the fact that CM KCR had agreed for 299 tmc of water instead of 575 tmc. He said that their party had been saying the same for a long time. He said that the AP CM had raised the same point in the apex council meeting.

He asked the CM as to where CM KCR would keep his face. He alleged that CM KCR was doing injustice to the state by ciitng the name of the tribunal.