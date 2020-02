Defending champions India will take on Bangladesh in Under-19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday at Potchefstroom in South Africa. The final was set up after Bangladesh registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2nd semifinal yesterday. This is the first time Bangladesh has reached the final of the Under-19 World Cup. In the 1st semi-final on Tuesday, four times champion India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets.