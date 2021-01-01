U-Turn CM’ KCR should merge TRS with BJP: Shabbir

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to officially merge Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his government was implementing all the anti-people policies of Modi Government.

“CM KCR first enacted the drama of opposing new farm laws of BJP Govt and even supported the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ organisation. He then took a U-turn and announced support for the contentious agricultural laws. KCR also took a U-turn on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojna in Telangana which he had opposed earlier on the pretext that Aarogyasri was more comprehensive and better. Therefore, instead of enacting the dramas of rivalry to cheat people, KCR should officially merge TRS with the BJP,” Shabbir Ali said adding that TRS-BJP merger would be best New Year’s gift for people of Telangana as they would realise that Modi-KCR were equal partners in deceiving them.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Thursday, said that TRS has been working as the B-Team of BJP since beginning. “KCR supported all the moves of Prime Minister Narender Modi. He was the first CM to support demonitisation, GST and NITI Ayog. TRS MPs voted for BJP’s candidates in the elections for President of India, Vice-President and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. CM KCR also supported BJP in Triple Talaq Bill, Article 370 and other issues. CM KCR also supported the NRC and did not oppose CAA in a formal manner. TRS MPs abstained from the voting during the No Confidence Motion. They also enacted the drama of opposition during the passing of new Farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Instead of cheating the people with fake rivalry, CM KCR should merge TRS with the BJP as there was no difference in the policies being implemented by them,” he said.

The Congress leader said that TRS could merge itself with the BJP especially for the reason that there were a lot of similarities between PM Modi and CM KCR. “Both Modi and KCR are inaccessible to people and both are expert in making false promises and never honour their own words. While PM Modi is making new laws to benefit the corporates, CM KCR is implementing schemes to help the contractors. Both of them are implementing anti-minorities’ policies and they never bothered to at least listen to the problems being faced by the people” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that the country’s economy got shattered due to PM Modi’s decisions of demonitization and GST. Similarly, he said CM KCR ruined Telangana’s economy by implementing decisions on Dharani Portal and LRS although the State Government was forced to withdraw the decision after realising that the idea was insane. “Instead of deceiving the people that BJP and TRS were rivals and pursue different policies, CM KCR should explore their merger,” he advised.