Undisciplined will be punished: BJP state chief

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today warned the party leaders of facing disciplinary action if they crossed the party’s line. He made these remarks while addressing the first meeting of the newly appointed office bearers at the party’s district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the party leaders to not violate any of the rules and regulations of the party. He urged all the party leaders from booth level to the national level to behave with utmost discipline Targeting the chief minister of the state KCR, he alleged that the CM was talking one thing during the review meetings by central government and talking another thing in his public interactions. He said that the central government had kept an eye on the corruption being witnessed in the state. He also predicted the return of BJP led government in the 2023 Lok Sabha elections. Commenting on the problems faced by the people of the state due COVID-19, he said that the people of the state were facing a lot of problems due to lack of response from the state government. He alleged that the state government was trying to show a spike in the COVID-19 cases during the period of Nava Ratris.

He alleged that the CM was obstructing the process of Ganesh Nimajjan in a grand manner. He called upon the party leaders to hold street fights in a collective manner and work hard for the development of the party. He also urged the party leaders to instill confidence among the party leaders that they were standing by them.