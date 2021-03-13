21.6 C
UNION MINISTER FOR RAILWAYS OFFERS PRAYERS IN TIRUMALA

Union Minister for Railways  Piyush Goel accompanied by family members offered prayers to the Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday.
On their arrival, the Hon’ble Union Minister was accorded a grand reception by the TTD Chairman  YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Addl Executive Officer  AV Dharma Reddy and temple priests and escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.
Inside the sanctum sanctorum, priests of Tirumala temple explained to the  Union Minister about the significance of Lord and the jewels adorned to the presiding deity. The Union Minister spent few minutes praying before the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara and later reached Ranganayakula Mandapam where he was accorded Vedasirvachanam by temple priests.
TTD Chairman and EO offered the Minister, Lord’s silk vastram, prasadams and lamination of Lord Venkateswara.
AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, TUDA Chairman & TTD Ex Officio Member  Chavireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Temple DyEO  Haridranath,  Reception Officials  Lokanadham, OSD  KN Ramakrishna and others were present. 

