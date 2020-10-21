Union minister kishan reddy rebuts telangana ministers allegations against center

The Uuion minister of staff for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today rebutted the allegations of state cabinet Ministers against the central government. He said that the state ministers were making unnecessary allegations against their party led central government.

Speaking to media persons in New Dalai , he said that it was not correct to state that the central government was not giving funds to the state. He made it clear that the money irrespective of spent either by state government or central government was public money. He reminded the state government that the central government had asked it to spend money from its state disaster fund and added that the system of giving funds without assessing the loss was never there in the country . Reddy said that a specific policy was in place to assess the loss and aid from the central government and added that the central government would give funds to the state on the basis of the report of a central team.

He said that he was sending the central teams to the two Telugu speaking states by taking special efforts and added that the teams would visit Hyderabad and other places on Thursday and Friday. Reddy said that the teams will have officials from agriculture and roads and buildings department of the state.

He expressed his anger that the officials concerned didn’t take any action on his complaints regarding encroachment of musi river.