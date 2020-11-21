23.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 22, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Union minister Prakash Javdekar to tour city today

074
Javdekar

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar will tour the city today. He will release a charge sheet comprising the unfulfilled demands of TRS led state government. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay revealed this today.
He also said that the party was receiving suggestions from general public for the preparation of BJP’ GHMC manifesto. He said that they would release their manifesto during the next two to three days.

