UNIVERSAL FREE VACCINATION CAN ONLY SAVE THE PEOPLE FROM COVID

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that Universal Free Vaccination should be taken up to save the people from Covid Pandemic.

He has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor of Telangana along with leader of Congress Party in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs A Revanth Reddy and K Venkat Reddy, and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

Addressing the media on this occasion Uttam Kumar Reddy severely criticised that both the Central and state governments have miserably failed to control Covid Pandemic.

He said that through the memorandum they have informed the Governor about the failure of the powers that be in controlling the Pandemic. He said that the economy was devastated due to the uncontrolled spread of Covid in the country.

He said that they have conveyed their anguish to the President of India through memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Stating the importance of vaccination, Uttam demanded that vaccine should be given at free of cost to all adult population. He said that the target of vaccinating all the adults by December 31 would not be achievable until one crore persons are vaccinated every day. At the present pace of vaccination it takes three years to achieve the target of vaccinating all adults of the country.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for failing in controlling the Covid, he said that the TRS government failed to arrange medical facilities and medicines in the state. Even though they have made a complaint to the Governor on the same issue 15 months ago, the Chief Minister has taken it lightly.