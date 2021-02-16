UoH Alumnus appointed Director of IRMA

Professor Umakant Dash, an alumnus of the School of Economics (MA 1990-92), University of Hyderabad (UoH), has recently joined as Director of the prestigious Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). Prof Umakant was the Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, an Institution of Eminence, before joining the top ranking business school, IRMA. He had also a long stint in the Economics and Finance group of BITS, Pilani as a faculty member.

IRMA is known for its contribution to rural management and also for its unique programmes in rural management in the country. Prof. Dash, a PhD from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur specialises in Macroeconomics, Development Economics and Health Economics and Policy. He has publications in these areas in international and national journals. Prof Dash has also been active in several sponsored research projects and consultancy in health policy funded by the World Bank, DFID, UK, Govt. of Tamil Nadu and Welcome Trust. He was also instrumental in designing the MA Development Studies programme of IIT, Madras. In addition to his academic work, Prof Dash was also active in the administrative functioning of IIT, Madras in various capacities.