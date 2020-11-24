UoH alumnus joins as Research Fellow at University of Würzburg, Germany

Ms. Manasa Narayan, an alumnus of MSc Biochemistry (2018-20) at School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has recently joined as Wissenschaftliche Mitarbeiterin (Research Fellow) at the University of Würzburg, Germany.

Ms. Manasa will be pursuing PhD on the topic “Functional characterization of RNA binding proteins involved in riboregulation in Helicobacter and Campylobacter” at the Institute for Molecular Infection Biology (http://www.imib-wuerzburg.de/ imib/), University of Würzburg.

Ms. Manasa worked with Prof. Sharmistha Banerjee (SLS, UoH) for her MSc thesis. She qualified CSIR-NET and GATE in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively. She was a recipient of INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (from 2015 to 2020) by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.