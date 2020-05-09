UoH conducts PhD Viva through video conferencing during lockdown

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has in the present pandemic crisis and Lockdown conducted Viva Voce for PhD scholars through video conferencing so as to ensure that the students’ results can be released on schedule. This was in line with the decision taken in the Dean’s and Head’s meeting held on 10 April 2020 to conduct Viva Voce online.

UoH today said the Viva Voce held online include: Kaluram Palsaniya, School of Social Sciences, Department of History, under the supervision of Prof. Rekha Pandey of his thesis “Women Saints in the Medieval Bhakti Movement of Rajasthan and Gujarat” on April, 22 .

Annapurna Sinha, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Department of Communication, under the supervision of Prof. Kanchan K. Malik, of her thesis “Community Newspapers in India: Manifestations and Metamorphosis” April, 30.

Pooja Chetry, School of Social Sciences, Gender Studies, under the supervision of Prof. Rekha Pandey, of her thesis “Trafficking of Women- in the Borderlands of the Eastern Himalayas”, on May 4.

The University will be conducting at least 10 more PhD Viva Voceexaminations in the coming days