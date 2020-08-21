UoH faculty selected for J C Bose Fellowship

Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Senior Professor at the Department of Animal Biology, University of Hyderabad, has been selected for the highly prestigious J C Bose Fellowship by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The JC Bose fellowship is awarded to active scientists in recognition of their outstanding performance. The fellowship is scientist-specific and very selective. The J C Bose Fellow will receive a fellowship amount of Rs. 25,000 pm and a research grant of Rs. 15 lakhs per annum and is provided initially for a period of 5 years. The fellowship can be extended beyond five years based on performance during the first five year tenure.

Prof. Dayananda’s areas of research include Molecular Microbiology, Environmental Microbiologyd and Regulation of Gene Expression, a press release from the University said.

Prof. Dayananda has been selected for many National & International Awards and Honours which include Fellow, National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad, India (NASI); Fellow, Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, India; Fellow, Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore, India; Andhra Pradesh Scientist Award-2008 – by The State Council of Science and Technology, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, India; Fellow, Andhra Pradesh Academy of Sciences (FAPAS), 2006; Recipient of the International Research Development Award – by The Welcome Trust, UK; Recipient of UGC Mid-Career award-2019. Prof. Dayananda has successfully guided 16 research scholars so far.