UoH invites applications for Online Startup Launcher Program

Challenging situations needs innovative solutions and it is through encouraging entrepreneurship that we can make this happen. The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ – a Startup Accelerator) in collaboration with UoH-ASPIRE (Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research Enterprises) a Section 8 company incorporated by the University of Hyderabad invite applications for its Online Startup Launcher Program (SLP).

The program, which is virtual, runs over 3-months, and is designed as a combination of – Masterclasses; One-on-One mentorship/consultancy, and Support Services. While the classes enable the aspiring entrepreneurs to build right business models, the mentorship guides them to reach the market and the support services take care of regulation, documentation, technology inputs and fund facilitation. The program covers – Idea Assessment & Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Modelling, Developing MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch Deck, Communication & Self-Management. Well-known Entrepreneurs, Consultants & Investors will mentor the incubatees through the structured program. With no age limit, any graduate aspiring to start or scale a business – Students, Researchers, Innovators, SMEs, Professionals, Techies, Family businesses, Consultants & Practitioners, can apply for the program. This will assist them to transform their Ideas, Research, Innovation or Practice into a viable business. TEZ has mentored above 150 aspiring entrepreneurs and was declared as the top 10 Startup Consultant Companies (Silicon India, 2016). Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented.

The last date for applying is June 5, and the program is from July 10 July to September 25. Interested can apply online on www.tez.co.in by clicking on the Startup Launcher program or write to us at tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.