UoH invites applications for various Diploma Programs

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for the various one year Diploma Programs offered through Blended Mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/ AICTE/ DEC Joint committee. These courses include one year duration programs offered for the benefit of graduates as add on program at PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Infection Prevention and Control, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English and other skill up-gradation programs jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-NATFM and Apollo MedSkills.

The Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programs simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy/ hard copy. The student will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material. Our previous alumni includes IPS officers, Central and State Government employees, Corporate sector executives, MNC executives, working women, housewives and other fresh graduates.

For further details and Prospectus can be downloaded from the website, the registration fee would be Rs. 300 Completed applications should be sent to “The Section officer, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) University of Hyderabad, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”. The details about the courses are available in the Website: cdvl.uohyd.ac.in

Online submission and online payment is available on the website. Last Date for submission of the Application is March 15.

For further kindly contact: 040-24600264/ 040-24600265, Mobile No. : 8897436905 or Email: cdvl.uoh@gmail.com .