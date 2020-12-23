UoH student shines at Capgemini Tech Challenge 2020

Capgemini Tech Challenge is India’s largest unique hackathons on emerging digital technologies to engage with tech enthusiasts to deliver outstanding solutions using skills and creativity. Over 5 Lakh people have been part of this challenge in the last six years, 30% being women.

The 2020 edition offers an array of challenges to match skill set across multiple levels. Considering the current unprecedented times and safety of participants, the organizers curated the grand finale online this year. The initial process began with 2.43 lac registrations from all over India, with not only students participating but seasoned and experienced professionals from the industry.

Vani Gupta, MCA 2nd Year Student, School of Computer and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) stood as RUNNER UP in the Capgemini Tech challenge 2020 and was awarded a cash prize worth Rs.20000. She was amongst the top 55 finalists who made it to Phase 3, which was an online hackathon and is among the top 0.02% of the total selections.

She was selected in theme SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response) and Threat hunting, paired with 5 other people (a team total of 6, who were professionals from the industry). The team worked on a solution for mobility and convenience for disabled people, older people, and the ones who were affected by COVID-19. It also showcased a working prototype to industry experts by designing and developing a chatbot based software solution.

The event was held in three levels; Level 1 (Screening Phase) launched on October 16, Level 2 (Online Hackathon Phase) launched on October 23 and finale on December 12 & 13. Their work has been critically evaluated and appreciated by the Jury members, Arul K. Paramanandam COO, India, Nisheeth Srivastava, CTIO and other distinguished personalities from Capgemini India.