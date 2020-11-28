Uttam accuses TRS-BJP-MIM of running GHMC poll campaign on non-issues

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Greater Hyderabad would never forgive TRS, BJP and MIM for not discussing their real problems during the election campaign while keeping their focus only on polarisation on communal lines.

Addressing various road shows at Banjara Hills, Sherlingampally and other divisions on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay, MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of TRS, BJP and MIM for running the GHMC election campaign on non-issues. “These parties did not discuss a single problem concerning the common people. In addition to the civic problems people have been facing in their localities, lakhs of people were badly hit due to lockdown in view of Covid-19. Similarly, a majority of residents were hit due to the recent floods and heavy rains. People expected specific assurances and a clear plan from the political parties during the GHMC elections on possible solutions to their problems. However, instead of speaking about people’s grievances, three major parties- TRS, BJP and MIM came with irrelevant narratives to dilute the campaign,” he alleged.

Reddy said that the Congress was the only party which raised people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto. He said that the Congress party never believed in polarisation or other tactics to win elections. It always adopted a straight approach to resolve the issues concerning people. “In a democracy, an election campaign is the best occasion to study, analyse and introspect the performance of those in power. However, the TRS-BJP-MIM trio came up with so many irrelevant narratives that they buried the real problems being faced by the people. While a few didn’t like the city’s name and proposed to change it, others insulted some great leaders of the past to draw voters’ attention. There were allegations and counter-allegations on matters which were in no way connected with the civic problems. With the State Election Commission and local police taking no action, the provocative speeches were delivered at free will with absolutely no fear of law. The ongoing elections would be remembered in history forever for its worst campaign,” he said.

The TPCC Chief said that the Congress party did not let down the people and it honestly raised the people’s issues. “Our candidates were able to highlight the problems being faced by the people in their respective divisions and also assured to resolve them if they get elected as Corporators. We did not stoop down from our levels just to draw attention or get some votes. The Congress party carried out its campaign with a clear message that it would bring development if voted to power in the GHMC. We are confident that the people would reject the bogus theories of TRS, BJP and MIM and they would vote for the Congress,” he said adding that the Congress would win a majority of seats in the GHMC elections.

Reddy said that none of the Union Ministers, State Ministers and other top leaders would ever visit the lanes of by-lanes of Hyderabad once the election campaign concludes on Sunday. Therefore, he said that people should not get carried away with the fake promises being made by the BJP and TRS leadership. “TRS Govt in Telangana and BJP Govt at the Centre have stopped resolving people’s grievances for a long time. MIM deserves no special mention as its role is confined to that of a B-team of BJP and RSS. Presently, Congress is the only party which is serious about serving the people,” he said.

“TRS, BJP and MIM are seeking people’s votes just to win the GHMC elections. But the Congress party is seeking votes only to resolve people’s problems. Therefore, people should take a conscious decision and vote judiciously to ensure that they elect the right leaders to represent them in the GHMC for the next five years,” he said.