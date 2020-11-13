Uttam slams TRS Govt for ignoring inundated Osman Nagar area

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the TRS Government for not helping the residents of Osman Nagar in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency which remained inundated in water even after one month after heavy rains and floods.

Accompanied with senior Congress leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Osman Nagar and surrounding areas on Friday and interacted with the affected families.

Speaking to media persons later, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that nearly 610 houses are inundated from almost a month and the TRS Government did nothing to either help the affected families or remove the water from the locality. He said that hundreds of residents of Osman Nagar were forced to live on the streets for the last one month as they could not return to their homes. They lost all their household belongings and valuables. He described their conditions as inhuman and said that Osman Nagar exposes the hollowness of claims being made by Municipal Administration K. Tarakarama Rao on flood relief in Hyderabad.

“It is a shame on the TRS Government that even one month after the excess rains, thousands of houses are submerged in Hyderabad. It is really inhuman that no relief or food grains have been supplied by TRS Government to the flood ravaged residents of Osman Nagar,” he said.

Reddy said that the TRS Government completely neglected the residents of Osman Nagar to the extent that it made no efforts to evacuate the water and restore normalcy. He alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind keeping the entire area inundated. He said that the TRS Govt was not helping the residents at the behest of land grabbers who want the original residents to abandon their inundated houses.

The TPCC Chief said that the entire Osman Nagar has now turned into a lake with formation of green algae on the accumulated water. He said now thousands of families living around Osman Sagar were now facing the risk of water-borne and other diseases. He alleged that the State Government was manufacturing a major humanitarian crisis just to help a few land grabbers. He said it was highly unfortunate that Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy has failed to help flood victims despite Osman Nagar falling in her constituency.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao visit Osman Nagar on an immediate basis to inspect the situation. He said that the Chief Minister owes an explanation on why no relief was extended to the people of Osman Nagar and he also owes an apology to the local residents for forcing them to live in inhuman conditions for the last one month. “While the conditions in Osman Nagar are worst, it is not an isolated case. Several localities in Hyderabad did not receive any help from the State Government. TRS and MIM leaders have swindled more than half of Rs. 550 crore which the State Government claims to have spent on flood relief,” he alleged.

The TPCC Chief also slammed Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President & Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for not doing anything to help the residents of Osman Nagar. “MIM leaders made several tall and fake claims about flood relief in Hyderabad during the campaign for Bihar Assembly elections. But he did not visit the Osman Nagar area which is just a few kilometres distance from his residence and adjacent to his Parliament constituency,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State Government take immediate measures to remove water from Osman Nagar and help the affected families. Else, he warned that the Congress party would launch a massive agitation.