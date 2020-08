V, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu gets an exciting and special trailer launch

The streaming platform revealed a stunning photo mosaic movie poster featuring a massive number of pictures shared by fans making the V symbol on a specially dedicated website for the movie

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu thriller stars Natural star Nani & Sudheer Babu in the lead along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles

Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the digital premiere of Telugu title V, releasing September 5th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime offers incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming, all available only for Rs 129 a month

National, India, 26th August, 2020: Amazon Prime Video today raised the excitement quotient of its much-awaited Telugu action-packed thriller, V, with an extraordinary trailer launch! With fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release with bated breath, the streaming platform created a specially-dedicated website for the trailer launch that featured a stunning photo mosaic movie poster that included the pictures of 6,50,386 fans across the globe making the ‘V’ symbol!

The riveting trailer delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. With his life being filled with happiness, things take a turn for the worst when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. The showdown between good versus bad leads to the duo facing consequences that are laced with a whole lot of heavy-duty action, playful romance and humour. Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the first star-studded Telugu film V on the streaming service starting September 5, 2020.

Speaking about the highly-anticipated trailer launch, ‘Natural’ star Nani said, “For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me – since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honor all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises! This is also my 3rd film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and the director Mohana Krishna which makes it all the more special. It is always a pleasure working with them.”

Commenting about the trailer, that scores high on fan engagement, actor Sudheer Babu revealed, “Fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release. We didn’t want to take that fun away from them this time. I’m happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. V is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I’m sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that”

Actor Nivetha Thomas, too, is grateful for the plaudits that the trailer has garnered. The actor said, “I express my sincere gratitude to all the fans around the world for their constant support and love! They made the trailer launch of our film V very special. We’re nearing release and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the film and share their views.”

Sharing her thoughts on the trailer, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, said, “Always grateful for the unconditional love that our fans have showered on us throughout. It is their love and support that keeps us going and inspires us to work harder each time. I think V is a wonderful tribute to Nani as this is his 25th film.”

Synopsis:

The showdown between a celebrated cop and a serial killer who challenges the former to nab him, results in consequences laced with heavy-duty action, playful romance and dark humour. Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The gritty action-thriller stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari.

Music composed by Amit Trivedi

Background score by Thaman S

Cinematography by P.G Vinda,

Edited by Marthand K Venkatesh

V will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian films Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, LAW, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Penguin along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, and Made In Heaven and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch V anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Prime Video is available in India to Prime members for just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.