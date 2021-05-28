VACCINATION FOR 1.40 LAKH HIGH RISK PEOPLE IN DISTRICTS: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today said that the government identified super spreaders of high risk groups to get vaccine shots for three days in the districts.

He informed that more than 1.4 lakh people in the districts will be administered vaccination over the next three days during the special vaccination drive. We have started the vaccination drive across the state he said.

The special vaccination drive for high risk groups is being conducted as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

Similarly 32 centres have been set up in GHMC area, which will run for seven days, where around 30 thousand people will be vaccinated daily he said.

The Chief Secretary has visited Red Rose Function palace and inspected the vaccination centre where the high risk and high exposure people were being given the first dose of vaccination. He stated that the vaccination centres will start from 8 am daily.

Those who got coupons by officialls can get doses of vaccination. Street vendors, workers working in pesticide shops and other kirana shops identified by the officials and who are given coupons will be given vaccination. No walk in are allowed he clarified.

He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made by the GHMC officials for the people who come for vaccination.

The chief secretary also interacted with the people who thanked the government for providing an opportunity for getting them vaccinated.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited the Press Club at Somajiguda where the journalists are being vaccinated. Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty, Director Public Health Srinivas Rao and other officials were present.