Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena First Song Announcement On DSP’s Mentor Mandolin Srinivas’s Birth Anniversary

The Tollywood top composer has already paid tribute to his mentor by launching a special song.

Now, on the occasion of Mandolin Srinivas’s birth anniversary, an announcement is made on a date to be launched the lyrical video of the first single, Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram, from mega hero Vaishnav Tej’s debut flick Uppena.

The song announcement poster shows, Vaishnav Tej and his love interest Krithi Shetty in contrasting emotions with the sea in the background.

Popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi plays an important role in the flick directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing ‘Uppena’ in association with Sukumar Writings banner.

Cast: Panja Vaishnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi, Kriti Shetty, Sai Chand, Brahmaji

Crew:

Story & Direction: Buchi Babu Sana

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar

Executive Producer: Anil Y & Ashok B

CEO: Cherry

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings

Cinematography: Shamdat Sainudeen

Music director: Devi Sri Prasad

Editor: Naveen Nooli

Art Director: Mounika Ramakrishna

Pro: Vamsi Shekar, Madhu Madurai