Validity of Motor Vehicles extended

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on March 30 and June 9 this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till of September 30.

Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since February 1 or would expire by December 31, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31.

This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport related services.