Vamshi Paidipally launched the first look poster Anaganaga O Athidhi

Keeping the festive spirit full of fun and entertainment for its audiences, aha the 100% Telugu OTT platform has announced an original film “Anaganaga O Athidhi” slated to release on November 13 starring Payal Rajput of the RX 100 fame, Chaithanya Krishna, Anand Chakrapani and Veena Sundar.

On October 28, ace director Vamshi Paidipally launched the first look of the film and said that “The film is sure to leave the audiences intrigued and at the edge of the seat because of its unexpected thrills”. Furthermore he mentioned that aha has been giving constant entertainment during this pandemic and is one the fastest growing regional platforms.

Anaganaga O Athidhi is a period drama that brings alive the story of a family living in abject poverty and how a fortune teller’s prediction along with a guest’s arrival leaves them in a whirlwind of unexpected situations. Exploring the themes of greed, lust and desire, it takes the characters and viewers on a journey of unexpected adventure.

Award winning director Dayal Padmanbhan from the Kannada film industry is all set to make his debut in the Telugu Film Industry with this thriller. Known to bring out the best in his artists in terms of performances on camera, the director was all praises for his cast and mentioned that Telugu is such a beautiful language that if a person wants to write something nice, it should be in Telugu. Remarking that most thrillers have a set formula for the story, this is one suspense thriller that breaks the box and brings in the perfect tinges of emotions, drama, suspense, love and thrill.

While expressing excitement for the film, Actress Payal Rajput mentioned that the film is close to her heart as she plays a pathbreaking role with its deglam avatar and is unlike any character that she’s played before. Actor Chaithanya Krishna who garnered quite a lot of praise for his negative role in Johaar (which also premiered on aha) mentioned that it was a learning experience and praised the Dayal Padmanabhan’s clarity in terms of story, character arch etc.

With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics and original web series, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to. From Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna and Johaar to Orey Bujjiga and the recently launched Colour Photo, aha has become the go-to for Telugu households in search of the latest in entertainment.