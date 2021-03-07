Vani Devi will win: KTR slams Ramchandra Rao, Sanjay, Uttam

TRS working president and Minister for MAUD and IT and Industries today said that the TRS will sure win the Graduate MLC polls and the opposition parties will face debacle.

At a program in Domalguda area on graduate MLC polls preparation KTR asked the gathering to extend support for the TRS candidate Vani Devi to win from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy and Mahabub Nagar segment.

He slammed the BJP and the congress and those parties in the fray for the MLC polls. KTR took exception to the leaders opposing the candidature of Vani Devi and making criticism.

It is not good to make such comments on TRS candidate for the polls. BJP leader Ramachandra Rao did not fight for the graduate issues in the council he alleged. Now he is talking of to fight now he ridiculed.

He said that Vani Devi is the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who has been an educationist he said. She will serve the segment and address the graduates issues on winning the polls by taking the issues to the notice of the government, he said.

He accused the opposition parties of BJP and the Congress for their belittling remarks against the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR flayed that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and other leaders of the party and the Congress are making false charges against the chief minister. This is not right to level such derogatory remarks against the chief minister.

Both Sanjay and TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy got their posts of Telangana party units only after statehood achieved by KCR he said. He warned that they will not keep quiet on such bad remarks.

The minister ridiculed that the Modi rule at the Centre failed to give projects and funds despite repeated pleas.

KTR asked the Modi regime as to why it failed to give a bullet rail project to Hyderabad city which is developing in multiple fields. Besides not giving a bullet rail project, the BJP government did not give us a ITIR or any industrial park so far, he said.

The BJP government is showing a step motherly attitude towards Telangana he flayed. He accused the Centre of lacking commitment as it denied the funds and projects in Telangana.

KTR alleged that the BJP leaders are unable to mount pressure on the centre for funds, coach factory, steel plant and ITIR and bifurcation promises. Despite our appeals for steel factory, Bayyaram steel plant the Centre is ignoring Telangana state development he deplored.