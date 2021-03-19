Vani, Palla in the lead, counting on, results likely on Saturday

As no any candidate got a minimum 50 percent of the votes polled in first priority round, the election and other state officials taken up counting of second priority votes in Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments.

The magic figure to win the polls is put at 1,79,175 votes and the TRS, BJP, congress or other candidates are still far from it.

The votes counted in this round are TRS Vani Devi 1,12,689, BJP Ramchandra Rao 1,04,668, Prof Nageshwar 53,610, Cong Chinna Reddy 31,554 and TD L Ramana 5973 votes.

The votes invalid were 22309 in Hyderabad segment. With this second priority votes are to be counted followed by third priority votes too.

In Nalgonda too tense moments are seen with no party getting 50.percent votes to win. The election officials removed 33 candidates in the elimination process and added their votes to the leaders in the lead.

The votes added to are — TRS Rajeshwar Reddy got 124, Teenmar Mallanna 115, and Kodandaram 127 respectively. So far TRS leader got 1,10,964, Mallanna 83405, Kodandaram got 70,199 votes against the magic figure of 1,83,167.

As a result the counting for two graduate MLC polls for Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments is still going on and the results are expected on Saturday.

The TRS candidates are in the lead including Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The two segments of Hyderabad, Nalgonda see 93 and 71 candidates in fray respectively and the counting is still on.