Vani, Palla likely to win after final counting

Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy the TRS candidates of Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments for graduate MLC polls are likely to win the graduate MLC polls as they continued to lead after elimination of the candidates.

Both were in the lead on Saturday when counting was on to final stage. They are likely to win the polls on BJP Ramchandra Rao and Mallanna Teenmar independent amid tense moments among the political parties as the counting went on Saturday.

In the second round of priority votes the third leaving candidates were eliminated including congress Chinna Reddy, Ramulu Naik, BJP Premender Reddy in the two segments according to reports.

The polling officials countinued counting even as tense were moments seen among the political parties.

Vani Devi got a majority votes of 9919 with a total of 1,28,110 votes on her rival Ramchandra Rao who got 1,19,198 votes and independent Nageshwar got 67383 votes in Hyderabad by around 3.30 pm.

Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments are crucial for all the political parties vouching for the polls.

In Nalgonda 68 candidates were eliminated and in Hyderabad segment 90 persons removed as per poll norms.

In Hyderabad segment Chinna Reddy votes were added to other leaders in the final fray.

After 68 candidates elimination in Nalgonda segment Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of the TRS got 23432 votes majority with 122639 votes in his rival Teenmar Mallanna who got 99207 votes and Kodandaram got 89407 and BJP Premender Reddy 44010 by around 3.30 pm according to reports.

BJP 5832, TRS 6930 votes, independent Nageshwar 6038, congress 5172 elimination votes. Vanidevi got 9119 majority on BJP candidate according to reports by 4 pm. The magic figure to win the polls is put at 1,79,175 votes and the TRS, BJP, congress. The TRS candidates are in the lead including Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are in the lead on Ramchandra Rao and Mallanna after removal of the candidates.