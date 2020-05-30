Varavara Rao’s daughters seeks MOS kishan Reddy’s intervention for his release

The Daughters of now jailed revolutionary writers association leader Varavara Rao today urged union minister of state for home affairs to intervene into the issue of the their father and take steps for his immediate release.

They told the minister that their father was kept at Taloja jail of Mumbai as an under trial in Bhima Koregaon case. The two daughters of Rao- Anala and Pavana – have told the minister that the jail officials had admitted their father at JJ hospital at Mumbai even after the fact that he was ill for three days at the jail. They alleged that the jail authorities had not given them any news about the health condition of Rao.

They also told the minister that a corona virus positive patient died in the same jail where Rao is lodged . They alleged that the jail officials were not taking any steps to keep the environs clean in the jail. They also alleged that the jail authorities were keeping 30 inmates for 17 hours in a barrack. They urged the minister to take steps for the grant of bail to Rao by keeping in view of his ill health.

Meanwhile CPI former national general secretary Suravaram.Sudhakar Reddy demanded the center to immediately release Varavara Rao by keeping in view of his age and health condition. He also demanded the center to release all other political prisoners related to Elgar Parishad case. He termed the incarceration of Varavara Rao as the most cruel detention.

He alleged that the government was keeping rao in jail without filing any case on him. He also alleged that the central government had also not taken any decision on the bail application of Rao so far.