VASANTHOTSAVAMS OF SRINIVASA MANGAPURAM FROM MAY 29-31

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organizing the grand annual Vasantothsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple Srinivasa Mangapuram from May 29-31 in Ekantam due to Covid guidelines.

In this connection, TTD will conduct every day Snapana Tirumanjanam and Asthanam for utsava idols of Srivaru and His consorts.

On the last day Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy Sameta Sri Rama, Rukmini Satyabhama Sameta Sri Krishna Swamy will also join the Utsavam.

TEPPOTSAVAMS AT SRI LAKSHMI VENKATESWARA SWAMY TEMPLE IN DEVUNI KADAPA

TTD is organizing annual Teppotsavams of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Devuni Kadapa of YSR Kadapa district from May 24-26 in Ekantam due to Covid guidelines.

As a part of the festivities, daily Snapana Tirumanjanam will be held to utsava idols of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara and His consorts in the evening.