Venkat Reddy urges CM KCR to stall AP’s plans on Pothireddypadu irrigation project

Congress Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today urged the Chief Minister KCR to take steps for stalling the implementation of GO No.203 issued by AP government on lifting water Pothireddypadu irrigation project. He wrote an open letter on the issue to the CM.

In his letter, he told the Chief Minister that the entire South Telangana would turn into a desert if AP government managed to take 6 to 8 tmc of water from srisailam project through Pothireddypadu reservoir. He said that the projects like Palamuru Ranga Reddy , Dindi, Srisailam Left Bank Canal and Udaya Samudram projects would be starved of water in the state. Reddy also said that Nagarjuna Sagar of the state would also not get water if the water was lifted by AP government from Pothireddypadu project and added that the Farmers and the People of the state would also suffer for the water .

Reddy also said that the residents of twin cities would starve for drinking water due to the decision of the AP government. He urged the CM to take immediate steps to stall the decision of his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy.