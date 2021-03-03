20.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
March 4, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Venkata Vanam in as TITA State Secretary

0153
TITA inks pact with University of Texas at Dallas

TITA Global Working President Sandeep Kumar Maktala on Saturday announced Venkat Vanam as a Telangana State Secretary of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) for the year 2021 at the TITA office. It is known that TITA has set up its branches from districts to Hyderabad and neighboring states to be a platform for Telangana techies around the world.
On this occasion, TITA State secretary Venkata Vanam spoke and revealed that TITA will continue to be a platform to connect IT, employees, from different countries and field levels.
The process of forming committees is going on with the aim of taking technology to every village in Telangana.

Related posts

KCR Govt releases Rs 400 cr for new Secretariat

admin

Precision metal stampings donated 2500 face shields to Cyberabad Police

admin

Graduates must reject unethical, corrupt politics of TRS-BJP: Uttam

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali