Venkata Vanam in as TITA State Secretary

TITA Global Working President Sandeep Kumar Maktala on Saturday announced Venkat Vanam as a Telangana State Secretary of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) for the year 2021 at the TITA office. It is known that TITA has set up its branches from districts to Hyderabad and neighboring states to be a platform for Telangana techies around the world.

On this occasion, TITA State secretary Venkata Vanam spoke and revealed that TITA will continue to be a platform to connect IT, employees, from different countries and field levels.

The process of forming committees is going on with the aim of taking technology to every village in Telangana.